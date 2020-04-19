Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 557 ($7.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 535.94 ($7.05).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 438.70 ($5.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 308.60 ($4.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 436.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 529.19.

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider David W. Keens bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.