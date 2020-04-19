Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Thursday.

AUG stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Auryn Resources has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auryn Resources stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.36% of Auryn Resources worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

