Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Auryn Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUG opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Auryn Resources has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Auryn Resources stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,969 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Auryn Resources worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

