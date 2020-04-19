AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its stake in AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

