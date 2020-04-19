AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 120,172,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in AT&T by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. 34,479,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,841,576. The company has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.98.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

