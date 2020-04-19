AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) in a research note issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. 379,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $44.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,933.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,000 shares of company stock worth $5,394,530. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 770.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

