Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank of Canada

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was downgraded by National Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. National Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 39.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Associated Capital Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

AC opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $747.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 125.02%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,663 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,614.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,365 shares of company stock worth $408,807. 83.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,980,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

