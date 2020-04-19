AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Sells $12,100.00 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 550 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $12,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,681 shares in the company, valued at $52,968,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMK opened at $21.54 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,263,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after buying an additional 306,024 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 497,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after buying an additional 304,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,061,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after buying an additional 132,420 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.