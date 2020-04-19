AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Sells $12,100.00 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 550 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $12,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,681 shares in the company, valued at $52,968,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
AMK opened at $21.54 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
