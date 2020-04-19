ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

ASOS PLC/ADR stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $53.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

