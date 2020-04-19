ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €270.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) price target on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €295.00 ($343.02) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €295.00 ($343.02).

