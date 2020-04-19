ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €316.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($367.44) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €295.00 ($343.02).

