ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €300.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($367.44) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €295.00 ($343.02).

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.