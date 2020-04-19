Ascential’s (ASCL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price (down from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Ascential from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 245 ($3.22) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.20) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 352.30 ($4.63).

LON:ASCL opened at GBX 220.80 ($2.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.21. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 173.80 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 254.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 337.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Ascential’s payout ratio is 3.16%.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter purchased 8,823 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

