Ascendas India Trust (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Lowered to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ascendas India Trust (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DBMBF stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Ascendas India Trust has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.51.

Get Ascendas India Trust alerts:

Ascendas India Trust Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendas India Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendas India Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.