Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AT1. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.45 ($9.83).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €4.91 ($5.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.32. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of €8.88 ($10.33).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

