Argan, Inc. (AGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 30th

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Argan has a payout ratio of -45.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of Argan stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $528.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.64. Argan has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The construction company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. Argan had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.