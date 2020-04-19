Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.90.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $77,861.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,051 shares of company stock worth $330,561. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ardelyx by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 162.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ardelyx by 6.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

