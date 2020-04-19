Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Arcimoto stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.
Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 30,418.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arcimoto
Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.
