Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.0873 on Top Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $8.61 million and $6.62 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00001207 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, BitMart, DDEX and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.01 or 0.02779609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00227160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00057726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bithumb, DragonEX, IDEX, Gate.io, LBank, CoinBene, OKEx, Bibox, DDEX, BitMart, Huobi and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

