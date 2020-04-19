Analysts Set Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) PT at GBX 758.25

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 758.25 ($9.97).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DMGT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 757 ($9.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 632 ($8.31) to GBX 547 ($7.20) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Daily Mail and General Trust P L C alerts:

Shares of DMGT stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 700 ($9.21). 670,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,086. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 677.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 792.94. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 1-year low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 897 ($11.80).

In other news, insider Kevin Beatty sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.66), for a total value of £57,663.90 ($75,853.59).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.