Analysts Set Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Target Price at €99.43

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €99.43 ($115.61).

AFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of AFX stock traded up €1.45 ($1.69) on Thursday, reaching €92.90 ($108.02). 185,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €87.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €103.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €67.70 ($78.72) and a twelve month high of €122.10 ($141.98).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

