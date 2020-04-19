Analysts Expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). XOMA posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 176.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 18.01%.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

XOMA stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.41. 38,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,489. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.72 million, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.17. XOMA has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

In related news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 118,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $1,998,881.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $1,834,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 228,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,008,822 over the last three months. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in XOMA by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in XOMA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

