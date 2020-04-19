Analysts Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Post $1.01 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.91. Texas Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after buying an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.55. 6,088,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,454,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.