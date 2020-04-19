Analysts Anticipate United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce ($2.84) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($6.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). United Continental posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 347%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year earnings of ($10.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.85) to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $15.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Continental.

Get United Continental alerts:

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Argus cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Continental stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,301,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,562,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.82. United Continental has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $96.03.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Continental (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.