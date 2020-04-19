Analysts Anticipate HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for HD Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.76. HD Supply reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Longbow Research lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 41,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in HD Supply by 639.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 163,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 81,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDS stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.27. HD Supply has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $47.13.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

