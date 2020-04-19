Analysts Anticipate Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Deluxe’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $70.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Deluxe an industry rank of 245 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DLX shares. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Deluxe stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 397,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Deluxe will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,376,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Deluxe by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,297,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,748,000 after buying an additional 365,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 955,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,690,000 after purchasing an additional 182,775 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 754,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deluxe (DLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.