American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $146.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $134.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.88.

AWK stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,943. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,042,010,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,090,000 after acquiring an additional 491,590 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,819,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,053,000 after acquiring an additional 234,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 144,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 354.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,187 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

