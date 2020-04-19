American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

AREC stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. American Resources has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of high-quality raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.







American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure market while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks.

