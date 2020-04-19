American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Receives $11.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:AOBC opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $460.92 million, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $30,009.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,947 shares in the company, valued at $450,533.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $70,140. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOBC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 2,512.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

