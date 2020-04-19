American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Cut to “Sell” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen cut American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.06.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $34,245,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $16,437,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,475,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,193,000 after buying an additional 1,022,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,378,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,669,000 after buying an additional 863,418 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

