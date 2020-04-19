American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AAL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.87.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

