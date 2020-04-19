AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Downgraded to In-Line at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital cut shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

AMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMC Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.08.

AMC stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is -11.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mittleman Brothers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,745,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 489,791 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,591,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after buying an additional 103,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 982,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 237,526 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

