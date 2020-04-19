AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Receives $3.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. HSBC cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 13,471,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,820,762. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Research analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 5,585,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,846,000 after buying an additional 389,630 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 117,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

