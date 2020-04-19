Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert fur Amazon von 2200 auf 2600 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf Kaufen” belassen. Kurzfristigen Belastungen durch die Corona-Epidemie stunden langfristig hohe Chancen wie Kundengewinnung, Wachstum in den margenstarken Bereichen Onlinewerbung und Cloud-Geschaft gegenuber, schrieb Analyst Ingo Wermann in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Diese seien hoher zu gewichten als die Risiken./mf/nas

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 10:42 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 10:52 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” DZ Bank’s analyst commented.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,345.20.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,375.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,932.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,867.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $1,207,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

