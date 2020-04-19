AltaCorp Capital Trims STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Target Price to C$0.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target cut by AltaCorp Capital from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on STEP. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price objective on STEP Energy Services and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE STEP opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.07. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

