alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.20 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €16.20 ($18.84) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AOX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.90 ($19.65) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.96 ($19.73).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €14.08 ($16.37) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of €14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.28. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

