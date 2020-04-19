Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 2,009,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ALGT opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $183.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average is $149.08.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.82.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John Redmond bought 7,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.27 per share, with a total value of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,872,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 294,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 92,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 51,931 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.