Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.01% from the stock’s current price.

ATI has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

ATI opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $961.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.29.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,433,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,574,000 after buying an additional 703,492 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,646,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,307,000 after buying an additional 200,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,133,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,062,000 after buying an additional 226,207 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,414,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,874,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after buying an additional 99,509 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

