Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $290.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BABA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,552,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,228,112. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.54 and its 200-day moving average is $198.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

