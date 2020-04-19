Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.45% from the stock’s previous close.

AA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

AA opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 2,859.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

