Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) Short Interest Update

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 40,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Akers Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Akers Biosciences stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.43. Akers Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

