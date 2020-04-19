Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air China from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

