Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.53.

AEM opened at $53.88 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,157 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 84,751 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 378,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after buying an additional 131,628 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

