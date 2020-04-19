Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Agilysys from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Agilysys to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.80.

Get Agilysys alerts:

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan purchased 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $173,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $143,700.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,023.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.