Advanced Technology Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $185.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $40,783.49 and $185.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,466,284 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.