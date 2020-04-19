ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ADJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ADO Properties and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.74 ($40.40).

Get ADO Properties alerts:

ETR ADJ opened at €23.08 ($26.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.81. ADO Properties has a one year low of €13.00 ($15.12) and a one year high of €49.84 ($57.95). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.33.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.