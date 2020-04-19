adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €259.26 ($301.47).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €218.70 ($254.30) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €211.22 and its 200 day moving average is €266.67. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

