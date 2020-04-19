ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ADIDAS AG/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average of $147.40. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.95. ADIDAS AG/S has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $176.36.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Analysts expect that ADIDAS AG/S will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

