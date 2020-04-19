Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $0.22 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 489,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 304,549 shares during the last quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

