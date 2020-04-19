Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $0.22 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.41.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
Read More: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.