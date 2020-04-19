AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Update

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,820,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the March 15th total of 11,344,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 132,409 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 491,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.39 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

ACRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

